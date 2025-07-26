With EVO 2025 barely a week away, fighting game fans can look forward to plenty of surprises. As early as now, there is already speculation about the possible major reveals and announcements during the three-day event. Meanwhile, Fulton Japan is commemorating a major milestone for SNK with the KOF 30th Chronograph Wristwatch collection.

This legendary franchise has been and remains a mainstay in global fighting game tournaments. In fact, it’s also part of the extended lineup of this year’s Evolution Championship series. To celebrate three decades of fantastic fisticuffs, we have two stunning timepieces to choose from. Each features a distinctive design that pays tribute to two iconic rivals.

First up is the KOF 30th Chronograph Wristwatch Kyo Kusanagi. This reference draws inspiration from the character of its namesake with cool aesthetic elements. There is the Kusanagi clan’s emblem of a blazing sun against a textured black dial. Likewise, its chapter ring resembles the collar of a Japanese school uniform

Next in the KOF 30th Chronograph Wristwatch collection is the KOF 30th Chronograph Wristwatch Iori Yagami. We love the menacing vibe of its dial embellished by the Yagami clan’s Moon Ring Crest. Next is a guilloche pattern of dark flames within the white crescent moon motif. As for the chapter ring, it’s styled as Iori’s black leather choker

Instead of a tachymeter scale, both chronographs sport the logos of the KOF installments each character appears in. The stainless steel cases measure 40 mm x 40 mm x 11 mm and house a Japanese chronograph quartz movement. Lastly, the KOF 30th Chronograph Wristwatch collection is limited to 2,000 examples per model.

Images courtesy of Fulton Japan