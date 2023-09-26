Earlier, we shared Polaroid’s latest instant camera – the I-2 – which positions itself as an advanced option for enthusiasts. It featured adjustable lenses, LiDAR, autofocus, and other bells and whistles. However, Fujifilm still holds on to the top spot with its INSTAX series and stays that way via regular product updates. In fact, it’s about to drop the most compact model yet – the Pal.

However, this new product might no longer qualify as an instant camera due to a notable hardware change. Fujifilm is shrinking it into a handy digital shooter that measures only 42.3 mm × 44.4 mm × 43.0 mm. Weighing in at 41 grams, users might even forget it’s in their pocket if not for the physical sensation of its pebble-like form factor.

At its size, there is no way Fujifilm can pack any of its existing instant print films inside. Instead, they are marketing their INSTAX Link series of smartphone printers as a must-have accessory for the INSTAX Pal. Other alternatives include the mini LiPlay or mini Evo hybrid instant cameras.

The INSTAX Pal is packing a 1/5” CMOS image sensor that can record images at 2560 x 1920 pixels. Its internal memory can only hold up to 50 photos, but a microSD expansion slot is there if you need more storage. As for the control layout, we have a light-up power button at the top and a large shutter button at the ear.

Just above the lens is a flash module and speaker grille. Users can record up to five pre-shutter phrases via the INSTAX Pal smartphone app, which can be set to playback before a photo is taken. The package includes a detachable ring with a strap.

It also doubles as a viewfinder when attached to the top and as a stand to hold the camera at different angles. Fujifilm offers the INSTAX Pal in five colorways: Lavender Blue, Milky White, Powder Pink, Pistachio Green, and Gemstone Black.

Images courtesy of Fujifilm