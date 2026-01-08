With the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in full swing, the world’s leading tech companies are all vying for your attention. Some have brought out the big guns straight out of the gate. However, many are saving the best for last. After a slew of rumors and teasers ahead of the trade show, Motorla officially debuts the Razr Fold.

Ever since foldable smartphones became ubiquitous, almost every Android OEM eventually released a clamshell and book-style models. So far, the only exception was the Lenovo-owned subsidiary. For years, it’s lineup purely focused on a modernized version of the iconic Razr flip phone. Meanwhile, market analysts report that sales numbers have steadily grown.

The upcoming Razr Fold is Motorola’s first-ever attempt at a book-style foldable. After refining the new RAZR series across several generations, it’s safe to assume that this SKU will be near perfect when it hits retailers. It seems a bit late to the game given its rivals already offer triple-fold options. Nevertheless, we believe it will be a another hit.

Specs-wise, the manufacturer is keeping some details under wraps. However, there are few tidbits to drum up excitement. For example, we dnow the outer screen measures 6.6 inches while the inner one is around 8.1 inches. Primary imaging, on the other hand, is handled by a 50 MP periscope telephoto, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle/macro, and another 50 MP.

Elsewhere, there is a 32 MP exterior selfie camera, and a 20 MP internal front-facing unit. The rest are still up in the air and could be subject to change in the future. The Razr Fold arrives in two colors: Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White. Lastly, industry insider are hinting at a summer release date and a possible $1,500 price point.

