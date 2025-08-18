Keep your gadgets running even in the great outdoors with Flextail’s Zero Power 10,000mAh power bank. It is very lightweight at just 145g and only 0.39″ thick, so it stays out of sight until you need it. Yet, it boasts a hardy shell built to withstand the wild and even the harshest of temperatures.

Ditch the bulky power banks and the messy cables that could only get in the way when hiking or running. This here has its own detachable USB-C cable that doubles as a strap and is ultra-lightweight at just 2.8g and measures 4.8″ long.

Flextail’s Zero Power has two USB-C charging ports and an add-on custom-designed ultra-compact USB-C LED strip that offers 35 lumens at 0.5W with a 10,000-hour lifespan. It supports 22.5W fast charging that can get an iPhone 15 Pro to 50% in just 26 minutes. The light indicator turns green when Fast Charging is active.

Meanwhile, a double press on the power button activates the Smart Efficiency Mode. This gives up to 30% more usable energy compared to Fast Charge. This means, instead of two full charges, it gets the iPhone 15 Pro up to 2.6 charges. The light indicator turns orange when this mode is on.

Moreover, Flextail’s Zero Power has an auto-stop safeguard that reserves the last 10% of power for emergency use. This reserve gives up to 30% phone battery, enough to make a call, or charge a headlamp, or get the GPS tracker running.

Zero Power boasts a forged carbon fiber shell for exceptional strength and puncture resistance. It is IPX4-rated to withstand rain, splashes, and sweat. It uses a smart SoC chip and high-density cobalt battery so it performs reliably even in freezing –10°C temperatures.

