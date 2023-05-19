The FTL lets you easily transition between the office, gym, or even travel with its well-thought-out design and construction. This duffel bag is spacious enough to hold items for a weekend getaway and boasts an elegant silhouette for corporate attire.

New York-based Xander Chase and Ryan Lane created the FTL as a one-bag-fits-all answer to urban commuters’ daily problem of having to carry separate bags for different purposes. It features the functionality of a duffel bag, garment bag, and briefcase in one aesthetic design that can transition from the locker room to the conference room.

The FTL, which stands for “For The Love,” comes with all the storage solutions for your travel or work needs. These include an exterior padded laptop sleeve, a hidden shoe pocket for shoes and dirty clothes, and a drop-down side compartment for easy packing and unpacking of clothes. It also has 30 liters of interior volume, a water bottle holder, and a trinket pocket to store small items or your phone.

This bag also comes with a removable garment bag that snaps in and out or folds into thirds so it hides discretely inside. It also has a roller bag slip sleeve so you can attach it to your travel case while scuttling through the airport.

When it comes to durability, the FTL was created with materials inspired by Scandinavian outerwear so it will last for many uses. It is made from water-resistant polyurethane leather and uses YKK Aquaguard zippers. This duffel bag looks stylish and modern and even comes in three colorways including Kenmare Black, Abbot Green, and Essex Blue.

Images courtesy of FTL