The Freitag A010 MPA6 Backpack is the brand’s first to be made entirely from a single material, from the fabric to the buckles, making it fully recyclable at the end of its lifespan. It’s also built to withstand the outdoors and designed to be multifunctional.

This is a versatile everyday carry constructed from durable and water-repellant polyamide 6 (26.8 % of which is recycled polyamide 6). Aside from being recyclable, it’s designed to be easy to repair too incase something unfortunate happens.

The Freitag A010 MPA6 Backpack is made up of a three-layer laminated fabric featuring 100% recycled webbing and 100% recycled zipper. It has sliders also made from polyamide 6 with glass fiber, a cord and cord stopper, a D-ring, and tension buckle to dial in a secure hold.

This bag offers 14-24 liters of storage space and opens with a rolltop access and has a flat base, allowing you to pack or access various items with ease. It also comes with a detachable musette, or a small bag, that can be attached to the outside of the pack or the shoulder straps. The musette can also be used separately as a crossbody bag.

Moreover, the Freitag A010 MPA6 Backpack has an outer compartment to store quick-access items and a padded compartment for a laptop, tablet, or other tech gear. The main compartment and the shoulder strap come with key docking loop to attach important keys.

In terms of portability, this backpack weighs 580 grams and measures 15.8″ L × 5.5″ W × 20.1″H. Meanwhile, the musette offers 2 liters of storage space, weighs 125 grams, and measures 11.2″ L × 2.4″ W × 3.9″ H. The Freitag A010 MPA6 Backpack is available in a unisex black color.

