Freenote’s Cloth Midway Wool CPO takes inspiration from the M42 HBT uniform issued to American soldiers in WWII with its practical features including boxy fit and oversized pockets. It has since gone through modern upgrades to turn it into a staple stylish piece.

Freenote Cloth outfitted their take on the vintage M42 Uniform with a warmer and softer fabric instead of the cotton herringbone twill found on the original. This layer uses a yarn-dyed melton wool blend made in Japan that is soft and comfortable on the skin. It is made with a combination of 70% wool, 20% polyester 5% nylon, and 5% acrylic so it provides enough warmth when the temperature drops and just the right amount of stretch to get you moving.

Despite its soft fabric, the Midway Wool CPO is still strong enough to withstand the outdoors. It comes with single-needle stitch detail but uses double-needle stitching on stress points, and a French placket to make it look classy even for semi-formal wear. It has two expandable buttoned chest pockets for storage and then finished off with a central button closure. The buttons are custom-made in Italy using genuine horn. The buttoned cuffs let you roll the sleeves up when it’s time to get your hands dirty or for a laidback look.

The Midway Wool CPO is versatile stylish wear. It looks great worn on its own or as an outdoor or mid-layer under heavier outerwear. It comes in a regular fit and in various colorways including Navy, Olive, Red, and Charcoal.

Images courtesy of Freenote Cloth