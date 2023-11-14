Frank Lloyd Wright’s Westhope, located at 3704 South Birmingham Avenue in Tulsa Oklahoma, is on the market for a whopping $7,995,000. It is a masterpiece and one of only three Wright-designed structures in Oklahoma including the Price Tower and Harold Price Jr. house.

The property first popped up for sale in April but is now being auctioned off with no reserve at Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions with bidding expected to open on Nov. 30 at a starting price between $1.5 million and $3.25 million. The 10,000 square-foot mansion sits on 1.5 acres of land and features five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Westhope was originally designed in 1929 for Wright’s cousin and Tulsa publisher Richard Lloyd Jones and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in the 1970s. Its former owner, local developer Stuart Price of Price Family Properties, made extensive tweaks to the glasswork, landscaping, and exterior. But some of its original features remain including the stained concrete floors, casement windows, built-ins and vast expanse of glass throughout.

“Its walls seamlessly integrate concrete blocks with 5,200 glass panes arranged in pillar-like forms, creating a vertical pattern streaming pretty natural light into the interior while keeping all who enter visually connected to the ever-changing landscape.” Moreover, this striking cement block and glass-columned dwelling boasts an expansive formal living room equipped with one of five-wood burning fireplaces. It also has a wet bar-equipped dining room, a kitchen with dual islands and stainless steel appliances.

Elsewhere in the property is an office, a master retreat with a walk-in closet/dressing room and bath. The landscaped outdoors flaunts a pool as the centerpiece, a pond, and several areas for al-fresco entertaining and lounging. Westhope also has an 800-square-foot guest apartment and an attached five-car garage.

Images courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty