If you love to surround yourself with nature and enjoy the privacy it offers, then Frank Lloyd Wright’s Tirranna may just be for you. This large home just hit the market for a whopping $8 Million.

The property is named after the Australian Aboriginal word for “running waters” and aptly so. It overlooks bodies of water including a waterfall, a pond, and a pool. Built in 1995, it sits on 14 acres of protected land in New Canaan, Connecticut, and is set in a “solar hemicycle” design. It sits cantilevered over a pond and overlooks a waterfall on the Noroton River.

This two-story home has walking access to the river via a sculpture-lined path, which is accessible via one of the three bridges that cross moss-covered trails. Frank Okamura, who restored the Japanese gardens at the Brooklyn Botanical Garden in the late 1940s, helped design the grounds while Charles Middeler ensured the landscaping provided the residents with privacy.

The Tirranna spans an expansive 7,900 square feet and hosts seven bedrooms, a half bath, and eight bathrooms. High ceilings, wood-paneled glass doors, and open living spaces flank the living quarters that connect the indoors to the outdoors.

The living and dining areas sit in the middle of a loggia and a circular backyard patio. Nearby is a massive chef’s kitchen furnished with the latest stainless-steel appliances. The primary bedroom has a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a jacuzzi-style bathtub, a skylight, and an outdoor patio.

Elsewhere, the Tirranna has a tennis court, a converted bomb shelter, a playhouse, and a separate guest house. It even has its own greenhouse constructed using scalloped glass windows from the Guggenheim Museum. The property is listed by Albert Safdie of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Images courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty