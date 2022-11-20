As fall makes way for winter, many of us are eager to see the powder falls as it opens up the slopes for our favorite activities. We know most of you have already booked weekends or longer at some of the best resorts out there so let us help you gear up. Let’s start off with these limited-edition M4 snow goggles.

Unless your eyes are made from something indestructible, protective accessories are a must-have this season. As you carve it out downhill on your skis or snowboard, ice particles, snow, and cold air are very likely in your face. As such, this is where these snow goggles from anon. and Fragment Design come in.

The legendary Hiroshi Fujiwara has been an awesome collaborative force in various scenes over the years. As a matter of fact, his label has been churning out remarkable partnerships with the likes of Nike, Maserati, Beats by Dre, and Azimut Yachts, to name a few. For late 2022, we’re getting this snazzy M4.

It’s taking the cutting-edge silhouette from anon. Optics and imbuing it with a subtle design overhaul. It’s a great alternative for folks who prefer traditional snow goggles over helmets with integrated visors. The MFI facemask technology is lightweight yet robust, breathable, and prevents fogging.

This special version of the M4 sports Perceive Cloudy Pink tint on the lens. It is removable with a magnetic attachment system and comes with a detachable nose guard. The latter also clips on via strong magnets. The Fragment Design signature double lightning bold logos are visible on the strap over the anon. branding and on the lens as well.

Images courtesy of anon./Fragment Design