Hiroshi Fujiwara’s streetwear label has skyrocketed in popularity since it debuted in 2003. Since then, the brand has been collaborating with some of the biggest names in various industries. In early 2021, Apple gave us the Beats x Fragment Design Powerbeats Pro. Fast-forward to 2023 and Beats by Dre just dropped the Fragment Design Special Edition Beats Fit Pro.

To set your expectations properly, this newly released co-brand with Fragment Design does not feature a major aesthetic overhaul. However, it’s great that Apple kept the cost on par with the standard versions of the true wireless earbuds. The regular colorways include Tidal Blue, Coral Pink, Volt Yellow, Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray, and Stone Purple.

Meanwhile, the Fragment Design Special Edition Beats Fit Pros are presented in Ink Black and Pure White. Furthermore, there are exclusive cosmetic elements which designate these bad boys as limited-edition variants. First up is the top half of the charging case which shows the iconic “b” logo with the “FRGMT” branding right below.

Pop it open and what greets you is the familiar double lightning bolt symbol of Fujiwara’s fashion house. The symbol also makes its way to the left earbud housing adjacent to the “b” and without its signature roundel. For some reason, the Fragment Design Special Edition Beats Fit Pro’s right earbud does not come with any distinctive marking.

As with the rest of the lineup, comfortable secure-git wingtips keep the TWS earbuds in place even as you move around. Fully adaptive active noise cancelling (ANC) keeps unwanted sounds in control, while spatial audio support delivers a truly immersive listening experience. The IPX4-rated moisture resistance means the Fragment Design Special Edition Beats Fit Pro can withstand sweat and light rain.

Images courtesy of Beats by Dre