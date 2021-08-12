When it comes to self-improvement, it’s often the little things that ultimately help shape who we are as men. Contrary to what some believe, wanting to improve yourself doesn’t mean you’re completely flawed. Sometimes, men just want to make themselves more well-rounded. But you may be stumped on how and where to start your self-improvement journey. Here are four things you can do to make yourself a better man.

Practice Self-Love

To improve yourself properly, the first step is to practice self-love. Everyone has something they don’t like about themselves or something that makes them feel insecure. But keep in mind that, as a man, you don’t need to have bulging biceps like The Rock to be manly. Self-love stems from accepting yourself. There’s only one you in the world and everything about you is unique.

Once you come to terms with yourself, only then will making yourself a better man become easier. Give yourself a compliment, do something that makes you feel good, like changing your hairdo or buying that jacket you’ve always wanted. There are things every man should own, browse some lists and see what strikes a chord with your new journey of self-improvement. And make sure to be around people who accept you for who you are, not what they want you to be.

Consider Getting a Broader Education

When you first attended college, you may have felt it was stiff, boring and you just wanted it over with. Or maybe you actually enjoyed your time in college and deepening your knowledge of your preferred career field. Either way, education is one of the most important aspects of a man’s life. Going back to college to increase your knowledge further is a fantastic way to improve yourself.

You can aim to get a brand-new degree in another field that interests you or you can obtain a graduate’s degree to open new opportunities in your current career. Better education means a better job. And a better job usually means a bigger paycheck. Granted, college isn’t free, unfortunately. You still need to pay for it just like you did for your undergraduate’s degree. A great way to pay for your graduate degree is to get a student loan through a private lender. Thanks to their reduced rates, private lenders make paying for a college education easy as it should be.

Stay True to Your Word

Do you know how people use the phrase involving a man of their word? That’s because it signifies a man who is honest and doesn’t break promises. Not to their friends, their family and especially not to themselves. Being a man of your word shows that you’re able to be trusted and people will respect you more. This is an example of one of many ways to be accountable to both yourself and the people you care about. In both your personal and professional life accountability and staying true to your word go hand in hand.

Control Your Emotions

One of the most impactful ways of self-improvement is learning how to control your emotions. Specifically, negative ones such as anger, hate and envy. Mastering these emotions will make you a better person as a whole and not just as a man. It may be tempting to lash out in anger or express constant disdain for someone who seems better than you, but it’s not worth wasting mental and emotional energy. It also ends up making you feel worse than before. Instead of worrying about others and their life, use the time and energy on yourself.