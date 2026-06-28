When you have been drinking the same stuff for years, it might be the right time to try something new. Even if it’s our favorite booze, saying no to everything else is missing out on a lot. No need to go cold turkey, because it’s likely a new expression can make a huge impression. The Experimental Series seems like a good place to start.

Four Roses Bourbon recently published plans to release three distinct drams for the inaugural collection. Since these are limited edition bottles, expect the value to quickly go up once the production run is over. Drink it, keep it, or put it up for resale when the demand skyrockets at a later time.

However, if it were up to us, nothing beats sharing a glass with people who matter. The Experimental Series No. 001 is a six-year-old, high-rye, Kentucky Straight bourbon. The distillery confirms the spirit uses one of its 10 distinct recipes. In charge of this formula is Master Distiller Brent Elliott.

“These experiments are unlocking new dimensions of flavor for Four Roses fans to enjoy—all while staying true to the craftsmanship that has defined us for over a century.” Defining this expression is the cask finish process. We can safely say there will be some familiar elements, but enough fresh additions to deliver a unique profile.

Each Experimental Series No. 001 spends an undisclosed length of time inside Mizunara oak barrels. However, what we do know is that the person curating this spirit was meticulously monitoring it during maturation. Tasting notes, meanwhile, hint at a drink that’s “surprisingly rounded and soft, layered with rich spiced vanilla and natural flavors not found in American oak.”

Images courtesy of Four Roses Bourbon