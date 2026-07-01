It may sound easy, but coming up with a new expression is far from just another cakewalk. Master distillers need time and the right kind of inspiration to craft something unique for avid drinkers. Therefore, one way a brand can keep its customers engaged in the meantime is to revisit the classics. The latest Prohibition Collection is a spectacular release everybody needs to try.

Buffalo Trace boasts an extensive lineup of spirits in its catalog that some folks have yet to sample. The first time such a bundle hit the market was in 2023. After skipping a year, 2025 saw another curated roster of old-school favorites drop.

Since then, many were assuming the next iteration was not due until 2027. However, it appears the Prohibition Collection could be an annual gig moving forward. Much like the previous two, 2026 sees five more historic names make a comeback.

These include Henry Watterson, Kentucky River, John G. Carlisle, Walter B. Duffy, and Cover Spring. We’re looking at a combination of a Kentucky straight rye whiskey, a Kentucky straight whiskey blend, and three Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys, respectively.

“Documents discovered in the distillery’s archives reveal stories from over a century ago and inspired the whiskeys crafted in each Prohibition Collection release, all of which are inspired by the original, colorful packaging for these historic brands,” according to the website.

At the time of the “Noble Experiment,” the group was operating under the name George T. Stagg Distillery. It was one of only six that were granted licenses to manufacture, bottle, and sell medicinal whiskey. The new Prohibition Collection lets you experience these drams or maybe dole them out as a gift.

Images courtesy of Buffalo Trace Distillery