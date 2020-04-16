Printers are essential for an office and a great addition to your home. Whether you are looking to upgrade your office printer, a university student in need of a reliable and affordable model or starting up a small business, printers are available to suit a range of budgets and come with so many different capabilities.

When it comes to buying a printer and cartridges, prices vary depending on the quality and capabilities. For a printer with a built-in scanner which can produce prints of decent quality, you’re looking at spending up to £30 – for a professional printer, it can cost over £1,500.

So, what’s the right choice for you? Here we take a look at some of the best printers on the market for 2020.

Budget

This would suit a student who may need to occasionally print text documents.

A compact three-in-one printer, this is a great solution for the home. Selling for £24.99, this model can print A4 and scan and copy with a USB. It’s quick and surprisingly good quality across documents and photos.

Mid-range

Perfect for a home office and more regular use.

For up to £100, you can get a mid-range high-quality printer such as the Epson WorkForce WF-2830 (£79.99). This is a four-in-one model with the ability to print, scan, copy and fax. It’s compact for its capacity and brings a wealth of features:

Double-sided A4 printing

7cm LCD screen

Wi-Fi enabled

Mobile printing apps.

Premium

Ideal for a small team and offices which are regularly printing.

For just under £300 you can get your hands on this printer, which is capable of business-standard performance. This flexible printer is wireless and comes with some great features including:

Up to 31 prints per minute colour and mono print speed

Automatic double-sided printing

USB, Wireless and Gigabit Wired network

iPrint&Scan, Google Cloud Print & Apple Airprint

3,000 Black and 1,800 Cyan, Magenta and Yellow inbox toners

Professional

An essential for large offices which rely on a printer.

This efficient printer – which is designed to conserve energy while still being capable of working at fast speeds – can be yours for £1,525.20. You can print your first page in as little as nine seconds from energy-efficient sleep mode, meaning you won’t be delayed waiting for your documents. As well as printing exceptional-quality documents, if they’re confidential, you can print in peace thanks to its 128-bit encrypted wireless direct printing from mobile devices.

Regardless of how much you spend on your printer, you will want to keep it functioning to the best of its abilities. The best way to do that is to ensure you use the correct ink and toner. You can save money when replacing your cartridges by buying high-capacity XL models, which have a greater page yield than standard cartridges or check out compatible cartridges instead of ones manufactured by the printer brand. They can offer the same quality and page yield for cheaper. Whatever your model, bear this in mind.