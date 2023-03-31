Penthouse living definitely has its perks. As such, these are often sold at staggering prices, yet do not stay on the market for too long. The wealthy are always after the finer things in life and homes like the top two stories at the Forté are as desirable as they come. For a cool $47.5 million, the keys can be yours.

This waterfront tower in South Florida’s Flager Drive boasts 41 luxe residences. These are arranged in twos on every floor and are a combination of four-bedroom and five-bedroom units. Work on this project is handled by Two Road Development.

Credit for the blueprint goes to architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia. Those who can afford it get to enjoy the upscale amenities the building has to offer. Meanwhile, the proud owner of the Forté’s penthouse has 18,029 square feet of space to customize to their heart’s content.

This modern plan flaunts 7,200 square feet on the rooftop deck, 1,800 square feet for the open-air area, and 9,040 square feet for the interior. Views of the Atlantic Ocean, Worth Avenue, and the intercoastal Waterway make it a sweet deal for anyone willing to fork over the cash.

The floor plan is a showcase of opulence with ceilings as high as 14 feet, premium appliances, a private pool, a cabana, a sauna, a steam shower, a dressing area, and a private elevator foyer, among others. According to the developer, the Forté penthouse layout encourages bespoke customizations.

Overall, it can hold up to eight standard bedrooms with interior designs courtesy of Jean-Louis Deniot. Two Roads Development founder and managing partner Reid Boren states, “from my understanding, Forté’s penthouse is the only unit of its kind on the market that offers an entire floor and rooftop deck.”

Images courtesy of Two Roads Development