Six Senses is planning to open a luxury resort with private residences in the Caribbean called La Sagesse in 2024. It covers 38 acres (15 hectares) of headland in the southern part of the Caribbean island of Grenada, with suites and villas that offer space, privacy, and uninterrupted views over the turquoise sea.

The resort will have 56 rooms, five two-bedroom villas and seven one-bedroom villas inspired by the island’s traditional architecture. The villas overlook different angles of the island and designed with renewable, natural, and repurposed materials. “The design language mimics a Caribbean village bursting with variety along the lagoon promenade and beach, with natural walkways through the gardens maintaining the connection to Grenada’s ‘Spice Island’ heritage.”

Each villa in Six Senses La Sagesse features organic and contemporary interiors with an open-plan bedroom and an outdoor terrace that opens to a private plunge pool for a cooling dip. There are 15 villas perched on a prime hillside or beachfront setting that has one, two, or four bedrooms and 21,500 square feet of landscaped gardens.

Meanwhile, the five four-bedroom villas located on the Bluff boast 270-degree views of one of the most coveted locations in the Caribbean. Each of these lux residences have a 56-foot horizon-edge pool, a BBQ terrace, and a wrap-around pool deck.

Six Senses La Sagesse offers a host of other experiences like shipwreck dives and birdwatching. There’s also candlelight yoga, labyrinth walking, and sensory foot reflexology. Meanwhile, children can partake in the Grow With Six Senses program, which lets them reconnect with nature and gain life skills through play.

Images courtesy of Six Senses