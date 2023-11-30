LinkedIn tech investor and Ariba Software co-founder Bob DeSantis is asking a whopping monthly rental fee of $120,000 for his roughly 12,640-square-foot oceanfront mansion in Manhattan Beach, a coastal city about 20 miles from Los Angeles. Those who can afford the beachfront mansion at 212 The Strand can purchase it for a stratospheric $150 million.

He purchased three adjacent lots in the area in 2000 for approximately $13 million and spent nine years designing a three-story stone and teak-accented home custom-built to his preference. DeSantis says the mansion has what he describes as a “Tommy Bahama” feel. It has seven bedrooms and a dozen bathrooms.

The sloped structure of Bob DeSantis’ beachfront mansion allows the main entrance and the primary living spaces to be on the second floor which offers expansive beachfront views and privacy from beachgoers. The pool, which is also on the second level, has glass windows on the bottom visible from the steam room, shower, and changing area below.

The main floor hosts a spacious combination living and dining room, a paneled study with a built-in fish tank, and a supersized eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has views of the beach, Manhattan Beach Pier, and Malibu. There’s also a family room that opens to a landscaped, ocean-facing yard with terraces and a mosaic-tiled swimming pool. Meanwhile, the lower floor is for entertaining with a lounge area, a professional bar, and floor-to-ceiling glass sliders connected to a stone-paved loggia equipped with an outdoor kitchen and a grilling area.

Elsewhere on the ground floor, Bob DeSantis’ beachfront mansion hosts a games lounge, a children’s playroom, and a guest suite. He installed solar panels and a geothermal system to heat and cool the house and together they cover 80% to 90% of his utilities. As to why he is selling the property, he said his family has relocated away from L.A. and that it has not been used as much as before when his family lived there full-time. Eric Fonoimoana and Brook Billings represent the listing over at Compass.

Images courtesy of Compass