Matthew Perry’s former 40th floor penthouse at Los Angeles’ famed The Century condominium at 1 West Century Drive is back on the market. The “Friends” star owned the 9,200-square-foot property from 2017 to 2021 and sold it for $21.6 million to Nick Molnar, the Aussie co-founder of Afterpay. Rihanna bought the unit, dubbed “Mansion in the Sky,” for $21 million in 2023 and is now selling it for $24,950,000.

Her property occupies the entire 40th floor of the 42-floor building designed by Robert A. M. Stern Architects. The condominium has turned into a celebrity hot-spot given it has been home to many stars, including Denzel Washington, Paula Abdul, reality TV stars Terry and Heather Dubrow, and Candy Spelling, widow of filmmaker Aaron Spelling. Likewise, other elites including a Saudi princess and a Russian billionaire.

The 40th floor penthouse deserves its monicker given its massive space and undeniably breathtaking city, mountain, and ocean views. Perry also introduced several thoughtful and modern upgrades to the property during his tenure when he enlisted architect Scott Joyce and interior designer LM Paganoe. It doesn’t appear Rihanna or Molnar made any changes to his designs.

The “Mansion in the Sky” welcomes guests with its unique open-plan living area equipped with two fireplaces. This area connects to a chef’s kitchen which has an island seating and a dining table for casual dining. There’s a separate dining room with glazed windows overlooking the views. Other luxuries include a huge master suite with multiple living spaces, four bedrooms, five baths and 3 half baths, a game room, and a home theater. This condo is also flanked by four terraces perfect for dining and entertaining.

Likewise, future owners of the “Mansion in the Sky” can indulge in The Century’s best amenities, including four deeded underground parking spots, 24/7 concierge and security guards, an in-house restaurant, access to an outdoor swimming pool, ush gardens, onsite storage facilities, conference rooms, and much more.

Images courtesy of Michael MacNamara and Jason Speth/Compass