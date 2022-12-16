What would a 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta SWB look like if it was reimagined with some modern tweaks? We’re pretty sure fans wouldn’t even think of reworking a renowned classic, but Forge Design has other plans. This is the Competizione Ventidue – a radical restomod with a subdued styling that still resembles the original.

According to the team, it is “a car inspired by technical excellence and analogue human creativity, that celebrates the juncture of art and engineering.” The fundamentals behind the Competizione Ventidue’s aesthetics purportedly come from two major events at the time.

In particular, the opening of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and the release of the Kind of Blue album by Miles Davis. The London-based automotive outfit notes that vehicles these days rely on robot assembly lines, CAD software, and other automated manufacturing processes.

In a way, our rides no longer have that “emotional connection” with the people behind them. For the Competizione Ventidue, it is a means for Forge Studio to envision how contemporary ideas can reshape an icon. You can think of it as another evolution of the 250 GT Berlinetta SWB after its Comp 61 version.

Now, the race-winning configuration benefits from another set of mechanical and cosmetic changes courtesy of Forge Design. Overall, the coupe’s new muscular outline still retains the visual cues of its muse. However, the aerodynamic curvature of its body is more deliberate with clean minimalist lines.

The shop does not divulge a lot about its powertrain and capabilities on the street or tracks. Nevertheless, the Competizione Ventidue packs a punch when it comes to appeal. It’s a sexy silhouette that will turn heads wherever it goes.

Images courtesy of Forge Design