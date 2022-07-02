When it comes to getting protection from colder temperatures, outerwear made from wool is often the common choice. It provides great warmth but can be too bulky to be anything but stylish. Now, a vest, sweater, coat, or jacket made from sherpa is an ideal option too because they warm your body enough but without the heft. Just like the Forét Roam Sherpa Jacket.

Jackets made from sherpa are incredibly warm and they insulate well without being heavy or bulky. They also wick moisture and dry quickly, which makes them easy to clean. In this case, Forét Studio crafted their jacket in a natural-hue sherpa with a contrasting red ripstop pocket on the chest to store everyday carry valuables. YKK zippers with a red pull tab for easy closing and opening adorn the pocket.

The Forét Roam Sherpa Jacket is made from 100% recycled polyester which gives it its moisture-wicking quality and warmth. Aside from the chest pocket, it also comes with a couple more front pockets found on each side. They serve as additional storage or to keep your hands warm.

This is lightweight outerwear that looks stylish paired with jeans, a T-shirt, shorts, sneakers, or just about anything. It is ideally for casual occasions but with the right companion, it would look great as semi-formal wear too.

The Forét Roam Sherpa Jacket is made in Portugal and comes with subtle branding on the red pocket. Its neckline provides enough protection from the cold and its sleeves fall just along the wrist to ensure warmth without getting in the way of your hand movements.

Images courtesy of Forét Studio