Shipping containers that fail inspection due to damages are often junked, while some in good condition are abandoned for a variety of reasons. Thankfully, the ingenuity of people has found new ways to give these a new lease on life. For example, we have the Forest River Lookout, which is a retreat in Whitfield County, Georgia.

Nestled among tall trees within a lush forest, we have a towering structure supported by a heavy-duty metal frame. At the top are two shipping containers repurposed into living spaces by its owner Mark Derenthal. The property where this contemporary cabin stands spans about 14 acres of wilderness and rocky terrain.

As for the Forest River Lookout, the volumes are situated above ground by approximately 60 feet, which can make those with fear of heights squeamish. The only means of access are a flight of stairs which can leave those who are not physically fit breathless from the climb. Still, every step is worth it to enjoy the breathtaking views.

Given the location, it’s out of reach for utility providers, which is why off-grid solutions are in place to provide occupants with basic creature comforts. Lighting is never an issue here courtesy of the full-size glass windows. For power, the roof holds an array of solar panels to harvest green energy on a sunny day.

A spiral staircase takes you to a terrace with a fire pit — an ideal spot for stargazing or socializing. The Forest River Lookout features a kitchen, dining area, bedroom, and bathroom. We can also spy a pulley system to haul stuff conveniently to the top. Overall, it should offer a one-of-a-kind experience.

Images courtesy of Airbnb/Mark Derenthal/Nolan Mathews