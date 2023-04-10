Ford builds some of the world’s toughest pickup trucks. With a sizeable market share in this segment, the company occasionally revamps its fleet each new model year. For 2023, consumers who are interested in the Ranger have two fresh variants to check out. We have the Wildtrak X and the Tremor – both of which are geared for rugged explorations.

Pickup trucks are already considered rugged platforms that can handle rough terrain. However, these usually require some aftermarket modifications to truly tackle the trails. Thankfully, these two from the Blue Oval are outfitted adequately to handle outdoor challenges when situations present themselves.

Starting with the Ranger Wildtrak X, we’re looking at a 2.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBlue mill. Output is rated at 202 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque. This 4×4 also comes with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. To upgrade its off-road credentials, Ford widens its stance by 30 mm and raises the ground clearance by 26 mm.

Other tweaks include Bilstein shock absorbers, bolstered power steering, and steel skid plates. Aesthetically, you can easily identify the Ranger Wildtrak X via the black emblem, bumpers, grille surround, wheel arches, and 17” alloy rims. As for the cabin, it sports suede elements and orange stitching.

Up next is the Ford Ranger Tremor – an improved version of the XLT. According to reports, this model boasts an all-wheel-drive system akin to that of the Ranger Wildtrak X. Moreover, it touts a wider track, tubular sports bar, dual tow hooks, and aluminum side steps. The duo are now available to order with deliveries to follow later this year.

