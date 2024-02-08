We know many of our readers have marked February on their calendars to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is later this week. However, others likewise did the same for another reason. Motoring aficionados and collectors know there is a major automotive event slated at the end of the month in Florida. It also involves an opportunity to own a rare 1954 Pegaso Z-102 Saoutchik Berlinetta Series II.

Listed by Broad Arrow Auctions, this classic sports car is estimated to reach bids as high as $900,000. Given many believe it to be one of only five ever built, it’s likely to surpass the numbers published by the establishment. The venue is at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island, where chassis number 0102-150 0148 will be on full display.

Among the highlights indicated by the listing are a number-matched engine, a 2016 Amelia Island Concours award, and a three-time Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance participant. As you can see, this 1954 Pegaso Z-102 Saoutchik Berlinetta Series II has racked up a considerable number of achievements.

It’s important to note that Pegaso made 18 examples in total, but only five of those were configured as left-hand drives. The unit on offer by Broad Arrow Auctions was reportedly “presented at the 1954 Paris Motor Show” and underwent a premium restoration process by RM Auto Restoration in 2013.

The marque is often hailed as the “Spanish Ferrari, which says a lot about the quality and performance. Under the hood of this vintage vehicle is a 2.8-liter mill equipped with two quad-barrel Weber carburetors to generate up to 195 horsepower. To put it simply, the 1954 Pegaso Z-102 Saoutchik Berlinetta Series II was engineered to delight.

