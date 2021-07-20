Now that we’re seeing a growing number of people switching over from traditional vehicles to emission-free platforms, it’s only a matter of time before we’re breathing cleaner air. On the other hand, hardcore gearheads will soon miss the familiar smells associated with combustion engines and more. Thankfully, Ford unveils a new fragrance it calls the Mach-Eau to ignite nostalgia.

With sales of its Mustang Mach-E GT cutting into Tesla’s market share, the Blue Oval’s move into the all-electric territory is a surprising success. Still, the renowned carmaker wants to give first-time owners of its EVs a clever way to evoke fond memories of traditional powertrains.

The Mach-Eau might seem like a simple marketing gimmick, but Mustang Mach-E GT drivers will likely love it. After years of driving in regular automobiles, the experience conditioned us to take in the sights, sounds, and most of all the scent of fuel.

Battery electric vehicles barely even produce any noise and absolutely no emissions (except for hybrids). Hence, Ford creates an aroma that our nostrils look for. Before the American marque came up with the specific blend for the Mach-Eau, it commissioned a survey.

According to the results, the majority of participants say they miss the smell of petrol the most. With the help of Olfiction, the perfume includes influences from the interior and exterior of Ford’s machines. Perhaps we’ll see them come up with a body wash in the future.

Ingredients such as sandalwood, lavender, blue ginger, geranium create notes we’ll immediately recognize. With the help of the Mach-Eau, there is no longer any reason to hold off from your EV purchase. It doesn’t have to be the Mustang Mach-E GT, but the Mach-Eau should match it perfectly.

Images courtesy of Ford