It was not long ago when we pointed out Aston Martin’s surge in media hype. With several big announcements and collaborations since earlier this year – plus an on-screen appearance in “No Time to Die” – it’s on everyone’s radar. Meanwhile, the Dearborn, Michigan-based marque is likewise grabbing headlines with the Ford F-100 Eluminator.

When carmakers go electric, this often leads to sleek outlines with copious servings of LED lighting. Nope! Ford Performance shows us that it can deliver an eco-friendly platform in an old-school package. You see, the F-100 Eluminator is a demonstration directed at aftermarket enthusiasts.

This restomod teases what’s possible when the Blue Oval’s engineers get creative. Don’t mind the vintage exterior because the real star here is the powertrain. It’s the same on the Mustang Mach-E GT edition, which was the top trim for the battery-electric compact crossover SUV lineup.

Now, Ford makes it easier for customization shops to build sustainable rides. Interested parties will soon be able to order the e-crate motor for their projects. The F-100 Eluminator is clever marketing at work. Unless you are aware, nobody will ever guess that this classic holds cutting-edge tech within.

For a cool $3,900, Ford will ship you the e-crate motor rated at 281 horsepower with 317 lb-ft of torque. However, the F-100 Eluminator uses two — one on each axle — for a total output of 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft of torque. From a visual standpoint, however, everything looks exactly like the original 1978 model.

The Avalanche Gray of the body sports Cerakote accents in copper. Even the interior receives some modern tweaks such as the digital instruments and a large touchscreen infotainment system. The Ford F-100 Eluminator is already a stunner. We hope to see what people cook up soon.

Images courtesy of Ford