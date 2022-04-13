If we managed to convince you to finally drop some cash on a new bike, then perhaps it’s time for some new protective gear as well. A helmet is an essential accessory for those who prefer two-wheelers over a vehicle. As such, Forcite reportedly spent two years perfecting the MK1S. Now, let’s find out if this is the one for you.

During its development phase, the Australian manufacturer was gathering feedback from its users. With the data, they were able to optimize, upgrade, and refine the smart helmet. Firstly, what really matters is the rider’s safety. This is one characteristic nobody wants to compromise at all costs.

Hence, the MK1S is engineered to be lightweight, aerodynamic, and compact, but still meet ECE 22.05 certification standards. We like the fact, that this smart helmet integrates a wide-angle camera on the chin. The lens and sensor sit behind a transparent cover to shield them from scuffs and impacts.

No need to mount a dashcam anymore as it records at 1080p @ 60 fps. With Bluetooth connectivity, the MK1S enhances its functionality. Pair it with the Forcite companion app and receive navigation commands and road alerts via the peripheral LED display system.

Listen to your tunes through premium Harman Kardon-tuned speaker drivers. Meanwhile, a pair of microphones allows users to take calls minus external noises for clarity. Control everything via the mountable Bluetooth remote. Reliable protection starts off with the outer shell of the MK1S.

The T-400 carbon fiber composite not only imparts a stylish aesthetic, but its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio is a desirable characteristic. Next, we have a sweat-absorbent comfort liner. What follows is the 3D-formed foam on the crown liner and cheek pads. The MK1S is sleek, comfortable, robust, and versatile.

