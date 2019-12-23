The FoldEat Modular Lunchbox makes packing food for work, picnics, or school less daunting. You don’t have to worry about organizing containers of all shapes and sizes in one bag. It also eliminates the chances of you forgetting to pack utensils because your attention is on finding the proper storage for your food.

The FoldEat Modular Lunchbox comes with cool and trendy containers that are 100 per cent microwave and dishwasher safe. The containers are made out of Tristan, which makes them tough, impact-resistant, and light. They are also stackable and stay secure on top of each other so you don’t have to worry about spillage. This makes it possible for you to prepare your food ahead of time and store in the fridge before packing.

This lunchbox has its dedicated liquid container with a screw cap and foam insulation. Moreover, it even includes small containers for your dips, dressings, protein powder, pills, or snacks. It can fit up to four containers and comes with a separator for easy portioning. It also has dedicated magnetic storage for your utensils or cutlery.

If you want hot or cold food, the FoldEat Modular Lunchbox makes this possible with gel packs that keep the temperate hot or cold. The pack is also shipping with an insulated thermo layer between the two layers of fabric so it keeps food fresh for longer.

The FoldEat Modular Lunchbox unpacks in seconds and the mat functions as an eating mat when unfolded. It is not only light but also handy to carry around using an adjustable and detachable strap.

Images courtesy FoldEat