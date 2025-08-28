Multitasking isn’t for everyone especially during important meetings or conventions where you have to listen and take down notes at the same time. Tendency is you lose important details and transcriptions get lost in translation. Thankfully, the Flowtica Scribe does all these for you and more with a simple button press.

This AI-powered pen records, highlights, summarizes, and even mark important notes. It has dual high-fidelity microphones with 360-degree audio recording that tunes out non-human background noise. It captures voices even from up to five meters away and recognizes up to 15 different voices. The AI then labels each voice for clear, structured notes.

Moreover, Flowtica Scribe delivers accurate transcripts and smart, context-aware summaries. When you want to mark important moments from the recorded transcript, a quick tap on the FlowMark button on the pen enables the AI to figure out the context around that moment. A press and hold also gives you full control of what exactly needs highlighting. These moments stand out in bold, italicized, and yellow highlights in the recorded transcript.

When it’s time to check on your notes, its companion app gives you access to everything. The app also offers voice commands for quick keyword searches on transcriptions. You can also upload photos of sketches or written notes to the app and the AI identifies their context then syncs them to their accompanying transcripts for concise summaries.

Flowtica Scribe gives you 30 hours of continuous recording on a single charge and up to 100+ hours of total use with the compact USB-C fast charging case. If not for recording, it writes too using a retractable pen hidden on the nib.

Images courtesy of Flowtica