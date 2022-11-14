With temperatures starting to drop, gearing up with new outerwear this season is a must for staying warm. Thankfully there’s no shortage of awesome options from Huckberry like these Waxed Trucker Jackets which are currently on a special offer from the retailer. Don’t delay and order these now to take advantage of the $50 discount.

First off, Flint and Tinder’s Waxed Trucker Jackets are available in a variety of hues. Not to worry because these are mostly in darker shades with a few exceptions. Nonetheless, there will be one that is sure to meet your distinct taste in fashion. Choose from Black, Field Tan, Dark Navy, Coal, Havana, Moss, Light Grey, and Forest.

The brand prides itself on apparel and accessories made in the United States of America. For those wondering, these stylish products are “cut, sewn, and finished in Los Angeles,” notes Huckberry. In addition to its rugged macho appeal, the inner flannel lining keeps your upper body toasty and cozy.

Your Waxed Trucker Jacket is a way to fight back the cold when a warm beverage or a sip of whiskey is not available. Flint and Tinder uses weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth sourced from a supplier in New Jersey. Huckberry likens it to “finely tanned leather” and “selvage denim” which ages finely.

Over time, the creases form unique patterns on these bad boys. Flint and Tinder opts for a button closure instead of a zipper for the Waxed Trucker Jacket. There are three outer pockets with an interior media pocket as well. The quality and craftsmanship are exceptional and we recommend a couple for your wardrobe.

Images courtesy of Huckberry/Flint and Tinder