Flint and Tinder’s Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket look effortlessly stylish, and athletic, and has an attractive sheen to it. It would look really handsome paired with jeans and boots and would do great on days when you’re wrenching away on a vintage motorbike.

But this jacket can handle both the urban and rural jungle with its hardy construction. It boasts a shell made from tough and water-resistant British Millerain Cambridge 6 waxed cotton canvas and diamond quilting throughout the inside and outside. Meanwhile, to keep things cozy during chilly conditions, it uses recycled Primaloft insulation that is lightweight, breathable, and packable. The interior is also made from 100% Japanese polyester so it feels soft on the skin.

Made in Indonesia, Flint and Tinder’s Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket is designed for adventures in the outdoors. It has all the storage options you could ask for in outdoor wear. Forget bringing a bag or backpack if you’re packing light. This jacket comes with an interior dedicated pocket for your phone while hidden side hand pockets with button-snap closures are perfect for valuables.

Moreover, for things you want close at hand, the two chest pockets with snap buttons can secure them in place. There is also an interior zippered chest pocket to store other valuables.

Flint and Tinder’s Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket is one of the hardest-wearing pieces you could ever own. It can fend off biting temperatures and blustery weather while keeping a sleek silhouette and lightweight construction. Not to mention, it is available in five handsome colors you can mix and match with just about anything in your wardrobe.

Images courtesy of Huckberry