When you want protection from chilly temperatures but don’t want to go all out with the bulk, it’s best to turn to something lightweight and sleek. Something that looks effortlessly handsome and classy, just like the Flint and Tinder Highlands Guide Quarter Zip.

This sweater is designed to keep you cozy whether you’re out on a quick errand or on a date night. It fits snugly without being too tight and too loose as well. Likewise, it is easy to put on or take off being that it’s a quarter-zip pullover with a pull tag to the zipper. It comes in a true-to-size fit and in a hardy material built to last.

The Flint and Tinder Highlands Guide Quarter Zip features 80% lambs wool and 20% nylon blend upper to fend off the elements and for the perfect combination of strength and warmth. It stays with you for years to come and with proper washing, you can even hand it down the family line.

Moreover, this sweater comes in a knit construction to keep it warm but breathable. It features 100% hardwearing waxed cotton elbow patches for rugged touch and extra durability and longevity. Meanwhile, Raglan sleeves give this outfit a vintage silhouette, and it keeps its shape even after prolonged uses thanks to ribbed cuffs, mock neck, and hem.

Made in Vietnam, the Flint and Tinder Highlands Guide Quarter Zip sweater not only feels comfortable. It also pairs with just about anything for both casual and formal wear. It is available in different colorways including Navy, Light Grey, and Burgundy.

Images courtesy of Huckberry