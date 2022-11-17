Toiling on land or sea during chilly temperatures or windy occasions needs a reliable jacket that ensures you stay dry and warm. We’re talking heavyweight outdoor wear that can fend off the harsh elements, and Flint and Tinder’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Rancher Jacket certainly delivers.

This cold-weather gear boasts great craftsmanship inside and out. It has a strong shell made with a cotton/polyester blend. The shell packs heavyweight 10 oz. waxed canvas on both sides to make it resistant to water and for optimum warmth and insulation. Moreover, the exterior develops its patina over time so one jacket is unique to each user. It is also re-waxable for a lifetime of water resistance, so you can wear the jacket many times over.

Further keeping you cozy is the quilted interior that comes with 4 oz. of insulation. It also has a soft, flannel lining in a contrasting color for added comfort and warmth. Flint and Tinder’s Waxed Rancher Jacket is also roomy so you can move about with ease and get the job done efficiently.

It even comes with the quintessential pockets to store your EDC. These include a couple of buttoned chest flap pockets and side slit pockets that also serve as hand warmers to keep those digits in working condition. Meanwhile, this jacket seals the heat with a buttoned center closure.

Flint and Tinder’s Waxed Rancher Jacket works great on its own and also as a layer. It is available in handsome colorways to suit your preference including Natural Seeded, Field Tan, and Forest (Dark Oak).

