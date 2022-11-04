Flint and Tinder’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket would be perfect for Spring and Fall. Yet it has a classic style with a modern fit that would make it essentially all-season wear. It’s a rugged jacket that’s been a go-to option for hunters for over decades but the style has since found its way into everyday life that you can choose to go dressed up or dressed down with it.

For this jacket, Flint and Tinder used British Millerain canvas treated with weather-resistant coconut wax to make it outdoor-ready. It boasts Tekwax Evolution 8 shell so it can handle the elements. The coating is pressed into the cotton yarns under carefully controlled temperature and pressure. This results in a far better weather-resistance property and a drier hand feel compared to traditional waxed cotton.

Meanwhile, its interior body feels comfortable on the skin and also provides a bit of warmth thanks to a lining of soft and cozy 100% cotton flannel. The collar lining uses 100% Shetland wool from Abraham Moons and the trim at the cuffs is 100% cotton corduroy.

Of course, pockets are essential when it comes to hunting jackets. Flint and Tinder’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket offers one front flap pocket to secure your valuables and other EDC. The interior chest pocket can safeguard your phone or wallet while a couple of drop-in pockets with side entry hand pockets keep your hand warm while storing your gear too.

Flint and Tinder’s Flannel-Lined Waxed Hudson Jacket even comes with a game pocket on the rear lined with corduroy. Snap-buttoned storm flaps over the front zipper closure ensure you stay cozy outdoors.

Images courtesy of Huckberry