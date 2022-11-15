Inspired by vintage military jackets, Flint and Tinder’s Caliber Parka features a rugged silhouette that befits the outdoors. Yet it also looks stylish for walks in the city so you stay warm and cozy.

This cold-weather gear comes with a hardy shell made with a blend of fabric, namely 28% nylon, 32% cotton, and 40% polyester. It has a DWR finish to make it resistant to wind and water while keeping you toasty with its quilted interior stuffed with 100% recycled Primaloft polyester for insulation.

Flint and Tinder’s Caliber Parka even comes with a soft corduroy lining to enhance coziness and a hood with leather drawstring toggles to keep the chilly wind off your neck and head. To seal the warmth in, this parka closes via a central zipper with buttoned flaps. You can even find your desired fit with the sleeve tabs.

As with jackets, pockets are essential to store your EDC. This apparel comes with two flap pockets on the chest and two more on the bottom front that also serve as hand warmers. A couple of side-slit pockets at the waist can store small items on the go. Meanwhile, a large pocket on the back with dual zipper access and leather pulls offers additional storage perhaps for a water bottle.

Flint and Tinder’s Caliber Parka boasts a classic design that does not go out of style. It suits just about any outfit whether dressed down or dressed up. Plus, it’s guaranteed to be durable so it can withstand many uses.

Images courtesy of Huckberry