The retro-inspired Villa Camp Lantern from FLEXTAILGEAR boasts a minimalist yet contemporary design with modern features. It provides illumination in the dark for hours and allows users to adjust from white (color temperature of 3500K) to warm (4500K) light through a stepless knob.

This is the ideal camping gear with its portable and compact design equipped with a handle. You can easily hang it inside the tent, a tree branch, in the hallway, the garden, or take the lamp anywhere. It runs on a 4000mAh rechargeable lithium battery with a type-c charging interface.

The Villa Camp Lantern provides 4.5 to 72 hours (on low) of illumination in a single charge time of 3.5 hours. It has indicator lights that determine the battery capacity. Users can adjust the brightness range from 25 lumens to 600 lumens to suit various scenes and moods. It has memory function which remembers the last color temperature used upon turning on.

This lamp features a robust and outdoor-ready construction. It features 64 CNC machined metal parts and is made from a combination of aluminum alloy, stainless steel, ABS plastic, and PC in a matte frosted finish that relive classic retro elements. At first glance, it is reminiscent of classic TV designs with their toggle buttons used to choose the channels and to power the TV on/off.

Moreover, the Villa Camp Lantern is IPX5-rated resistant to sweat, rain, and water splashes from any angle but it is not submersible in water. It can also handle snow, frost, or sleet when used outdoors. In terms of portability, it is not just compact but also lightweight. This lantern weighs 1.38 pounds and measures 6.54 x 4.45 x 3.27 inches.

