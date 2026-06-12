FLEXTAIL is back with another amazing product that delivers the power of a heavy-duty blower in a wireless, card-sized design. Blast Air blows sand, dust, leaves, and doubles as camping gear, while remaining light and portable for everyday carry.

This is a compact device that covers just the area below the camera on an iPhone 17 Pro Max, yet it’s big on power. At its core is a 130000 RPM 5-axis high-speed brushless motor CNC-machined to aerospace standards. The motor spins at insane speeds to deliver massive air output while remaining safe to use for prolonged periods.

Blast Air emits strong, hurricane-like wind speeds at 65 m/s with 200g of thrust. It’s like a Category 4 hurricane that doesn’t just push, but literally rips away stubborn debris, dust, and grit in a flash. It features an upgraded motor, high-density power cells, and a smart BMS (Battery Management System), making it reliable and efficient.

It doesn’t overheat even when powered at full range: eight minutes of full throttle, and it stays below body temperature. Its accompanying cleaning kit expands its utility from indoors to outdoors. It filters out 99.97% of micro-dust via its attachable 200-mesh filter and a soft silicone nozzle, ideal for cleaning electronics like camera lenses, keyboards, and more.

Additionally, Blast Air rivals standard air pumps. It delivers 1200L/Min of airflow, fully inflating a sleeping pad in just 10 seconds. It inflates a kayak in 60 seconds, swim rings in six, and works with other inflatable outdoor gear. This blower runs on a wireless rechargeable battery that lasts for an hour on a single charge and offers three power levels to match your needs.

Images courtesy of FLEXTAIL