With no end in sight just yet for the pandemic, the majority of businesses are still adopting the work from home (WFH) strategy. If you’ve been commuting to the office for almost your entire career, adjusting to your new environment can be challenging. Maybe what you need to do is give your man cave or work area a fresh makeover. To encourage productivity, why not get new furniture like the E7 from FlexiSpot?

We’re all practically in the same boat when it comes to our WFM status right now. For most of us, the biggest challenge here is fighting the urge to sleep. With the couch and bedroom practically just a few steps away, the urge to just lie down is as strong as ever. Studies show that it helps to stand up every now and then to promote circulation and keep us awake.

Thankfully, FlexiSpot was gracious enough to ship over a sample for us to check out. As such, we have been putting the E7 through its paces. So far, we can say that it’s a welcome change to the boring traditional surfaces we are used to. Furthermore, the company designs their products with ergonomics and health in mind.

Building Your Desk

Upon checking FlexiSpot’s official page, we were blown away by the sheer number of options available. This means you can configure your E7 as a bespoke standing desk for work or play. To get the ball rolling, head on over to their website and click on the Pro Series. That takes you to the store page with the selections in the upper right corner.

The first step here is to choose the desktop material. There’s laminated, bamboo, and solid wood. Depending on the type selected, what follows are a choice of colors and the desktop size. With that out of the way, next comes the frame. You have three colors and configurations. The latter determines the load capacity and maximum height.

The rest are all optional, such as monitor mounts, under desk drawers, CPU holders, keyboard trays, cable management systems, and so much more. As you can see, FelixSpot lives up to the name with the level of customizations on offer. The modern aesthetics of the E7 effortlessly fit with any theme at home or even at the office (when the health crisis finally blows over).

Notable Features Of The Standing Desk Pro Series

Earlier we were discussing the cool ways FlexiSpot can help liven up your workplace and boost productivity. Even though the E7 is described as a standing desk, owners can adjust the height if they prefer to sit. It does so smoothly with the help of a dual-motor lifting system. Depending on the frame type you selected it can handle loads of up to 275 lbs.

You can toggle how high or low the desk stands via the intuitive control panel with a built-in digital LED display. For safety, the anti-collision function automatically stops once it detects hazards that can lead to injury or damage. The powder-coated steel frame provides steady support, so vibrations and shaking are virtually non-existent. Just make sure that you position it on a level surface.

Our Takeaway

So, there you have it! As of this writing, we cannot find any issues with the E7. If you are in the market for a durable and stylish standing desk or other related products, FlexiSpot boasts a huge lineup to choose from.

BUY HERE [US] BUY HERE [UK]