Aside from fatigue and dwindling motivation, distractions will interfere with productivity in so many ways. Fortunately, there are steps we can take to keep ourselves focused. For example, we can keep our alertness levels up by regularly switching between sitting down and standing up. Doing so is bound to boost your productivity. The E8 is another versatile piece of furniture from FlexiSpot intended to help us do just that.

We previously featured another one of the company’s standing desks – the E7. FlexiSpot was awesome enough to provide a sample for some hands-on testing. Just like the saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” their latest outing still lives up to their quality claims. Moreover, there are some welcome improvements. Let’s check it out!

New Design And Customizations

FlexiSpot describes the E8 as a standing desk you can use at home or at the office. It is engineered to blend with contemporary interior design. We also believe it will seamlessly match minimalist themes as well. As per the product page, the default configuration shows a bamboo worktop.

This material boasts remarkable characteristics that make it an ideal alternative to most types of wood. Living up to its namesake, buyers can choose from a wealth of customization options. This allows them to mix and match several elements for the ultimate in personalization.

You have a total of 14 worktops to choose from. Depending on the material, FlexiSpot offers multiple sizes and shapes. We can then pair it to a black or white frame. Also, the latter now boasts a more streamlined look from the rounded edges.

Functionality

The dual-motor lifting system of the E8 can support up to approximately 275.58 lbs. This is certainly more than enough for what people normally have on their tables. No worries about wobbles here as FlexiSpot strategically anchors the worktop, frame, and legs together securely for optimal balance.

It smoothly moves at a rate of about 1.5 inches per second to minimize vibrations. Only generating less than 50 decibels of noise, it’s quiet enough by anyone’s standards. You can adjust the height specifically for certain needs and save up to four memory presets.

Finally, don’t you just hate it when wires are in the way? FlexiSpot does so too and integrates a handy cable management groove into the frame of the E8. Now you can always keep your work area free from tangles or dangles and immaculate.

Safety Matters

Let’s face it! We can be forgetful sometimes, which is why FlexiSpot arms this standing desk with an anti-collision system. If the sensors detect hazards below or above, the motors will automatically stop and the worktop retracts by a set distance.

Earlier, we pointed out the curves on the frame. Not only does it enhance the aesthetics, but this also makes the E8 safe to use in homes with children or pets. Additionally, given how inquisitive some kids can be, the smart control panel has a “Child Lock” function.

Images courtesy of FlexiSpot