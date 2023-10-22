Given our work and those of others involve hours on end in front of our workstation, we tend to forget about posture and occasional breaks to stretch or move around a bit. As you all know, sitting down for extended periods can affect blood circulation and add to fatigue. Thankfully FlexiSpot’s lineup of standing desks, like the Comhar EW8, are here to help.

Studies show several factors can affect a worker’s productivity. Some of these we can address personally, such as sleep, nutrition, wellness, fitness, and a whole lot more. If you’ve been suffering from muscle and joint soreness, it’s likely caused by prolonged sitting in an awkward position.

Ever since FlexiSpot sent us a sample of one of their standing desks, we found it difficult to switch back. The Comhar EW8 is a customizable all-in-one option ideal for the home or office. We can’t stress enough how furniture like this can greatly improve your wellbeing.

For the most part, the manufacturer incorporates all the bells and whistles one would want from a premium product like it. The craftsmanship is top-notch, and the assembly process is practically foolproof. Our unit features a white tabletop with a matching white powder-coated steel frame.

Once all of the parts are locked into place, the desk barely wobbles as long as the surface it stands on is level. On the other hand, there are also four leveling glides on the stand to compensate for uneven floors. Meanwhile, your Comhar EW8 can be configured with either a maple or black desktop.

It even comes with an integrated drawer to store your office supplies and other smaller items. Of course, the cool selling point is the motorized height adjustment. As noted by its product page, the single-motor system can support a load of about 110 lbs. It then moves at a rate of 25 mm per second.

Depending on the user’s preference, the desktop height can be tweaked anywhere between 28.3” to 47.6” from the floor. The advanced control panel with touch buttons and a digital display is to the right of the drawer. It can save up to four height memory presets and charge your devices via the two USB-A and one USB-C ports.

For added safety, a child lock button is also within reach. Furthermore, the Comhar EW8 is equipped with sensors for its anti-collision function. This means the motor will disengage and reverse movement the instance it detects objects in the way. FlexiSpot has a lot more to offer, so make sure to browse their catalog for the perfect workstation setup.

Images courtesy of FlexiSpot