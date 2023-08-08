FlexiSpot is on a roll right now as it introduces outstanding upgrades to its growing catalog. Although there are new models also in the mix, the manufacturer is revisiting and enhancing popular products to ensure it stays on top of the competition. A sample of the BS12 Pro recently made its way to our office and we’re ready to share our thoughts.

Over the years, studies have shown that people who spend long hours seated in an improper posture can lead to a myriad of health issues in the long run. As such, we are encouraged to stand up every now and then to stretch or walk around a bit. Meanwhile, this concern has been addressed by FlexiSpot through a collection of standing desks and office chairs.

After using the BS12 Pro several times, swapping to another was no longer an option. Not to exaggerate, but the degree of adjustability here is on another level. Perhaps a future iteration would incorporate motorized functions to edge it closer to perfection. For now, however, we’re genuinely impressed and content with what’s possible.

Everything feels premium here as FlexiSpot only uses top-notch materials for a heavy-duty construction alongside a sleek design. The base spreads out into five legs and each ride on dual-wheel casters. So far, messing around with the office chair convinces us that these are the smoothest rolling units out there. The BS12 Pro is more than just about mobility as it touts a series of ergonomic features.

The 2D headrests can move up and down to cradle your neck perfectly. Even the lumbar support component allows height alterations to hit the sweet spot. Additionally, the armrests are 3D adjustable to minimize fatigue on your elbows and shoulders. A three-button layout makes it easy to toggle to the office chair’s height, tilt angle lock, and seat depth.

With all these in place, you can meticulously fine-tune the BS12 Pro to deliver the most comfortable seating experience. The breathable mesh fabric is sourced from Wintex — a South Korean company that specializes in technical performance materials. Furthermore, FlexiSpot even equips the office chair with an Italian Donati mechanism to tweak the tension to compensate for body weight.

Finally, we have a maximum weight limit of 551 lbs. and a tilt angle range of 90 to 135 degrees. If you are in need of a new office chair or want to give one out as a gift, this provides the best bang for your buck. You can grab the BS12 Pro now or wait for FlexiSpot’s upcoming anniversary sale pegged for August 28 to September 1, 2023 for up to 50% off their wares.

