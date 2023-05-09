Over the weekend, racing fans were treated to the Miami Grand Prix. As the pinnacle of motorsports, top teams from around the world competed for the coveted podium finish. To commemorate the event, IWC Schaffhausen deviates from its usual classy yet understated approach and endows the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One with an exclusive detail.

If you’ve seen the watchmaker’s usual fare it typically involves elegant designs with cases crafted out of metal in varying tones. However, it occasionally takes bold moves to add something eye-catching to its timepieces. This partnership with the German carmaker and Malaysian energy group, adds a splash of vibrancy to the mix with the “Miami Pink” rubber strap.

The Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One still ships with the equally high-visibility green rubber strap and is easy to swap out via the EasX-CHANGE system. IWC Schaffhausen showcases the sporty model in a 41 mm x 14.5 mm round titanium case with sapphire crystals treated with anti-reflective coatings on each face.

To keep the aesthetics simple, this chronograph features a fixed bezel sans a tachymeter scale. Those expecting to see it on the flange instead are also out of luck. Nonetheless, this shifts our attention to its matte black dial adorned with bright green hour markers, minute track, hands, and signature. The sub-dials are snailed with indices and hands in green as well.

A day/date window is located right beside the 3 o’clock hour marker. Meanwhile, the open-work case back provides an unimpeded view of the skeletonized rotor and the rest of its self-winding movement. The 242-component 33-jewel 69385 caliber vibrates 28,800 times per hour and provides a 46-hour power reserve. Flaunt your team colors with the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One.

Images courtesy of IWC Schaffhausen