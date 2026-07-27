A lot of thought process goes into making espresso, whether at home or in the cafe. You have to make sure to use properly weighed espresso grounds and the appropriate water temperature. Then you have to properly tamp the grounds and dial in the ideal pre-infusion duration to get that rich crema during extraction. Espresso making is certainly tedious, but the Flair Classic makes it user-friendly, more so now with its upgraded version.

The original design of this lever espresso maker was launched back in 2016. It has since received a much-needed handy upgrade: a pressure gauge. The pressure gauge helps you hone your skills, since it shows if you’ve pulled a good shot of espresso or made drip coffee instead.

The Flair Classic works similarly to an Aeropress. However, it has a larger cylindrical design and needs more arm power. It crafts rich, full-bodied espresso using a manual lever. You have to pull the lever down for extraction.

This is a manual espresso maker, which makes the process even more ceremonial than when done in an automatic machine. To “pull” a shot, add espresso grounds to a portafilter before adding it to the brew base. Then add the brew cylinder on top and pour boiling water.