De’Longhi quietly expanded its Eletta lineup of bean-to-cup coffee machine with the addition of the Eletta Ultra. This fully automatic coffee machine easily handles espresso, cold brew, and filter coffee at a press of a button. It gives you the coffee shop experience in the comfort of your home.

It can prepare cold brew in under five minutes with Cold Extraction Technology and make creamy, long-lasting milk foam at the ideal temperature with LatteCrema Hot & Cool.

Eletta Ultra offers various milk-based coffee drinks, like Flat White, and other milk recipes including Babyccino, Café au Lait, and Café con Leche. It also has over 50 preset drink options to sate your milk or coffee cravings.

This coffee machine features an intuitive 4.3-inch color touchscreen that offers seven curated “Drink Collections.” It can brew cafe classics like Ristretto Italiano, Americano, and Flat White, while also able to deliver refreshing iced drinks.

Moreover, Eletta Ultra lets you explore its various offering of milk and coffee-based drinks with ease. It includes six guided on-screen recipes, such as an espresso tonic, to get you creative with your drink. This modern coffee maker also adapts to your daily habits. Its interface offers drink suggestions based on the time of day or your previous choices,

This machine operates quietly, turning the coffee experience into a peaceful and personal ritual. Both Silent Technology and Bean Adapt Technology work together to deliver aromatic and flavorful coffee using consistently grind beans every time. Eletta Ultra operates quietly at up to 65% quieter than other bean-to-cup coffee machines.

