Making coffee using a Moka Pot requires patience because of the lengthy brewing time. But the Turbo Moka is unlike any of its kind. It brews faster thanks to an innovative design inspired by aircraft turbine geometry.

Designer Matteo Frontini reinterprets the classic moka pot originally designed in 1993 by Alfonso Bialetti and Luigi De Ponti. His creation offers both performance and energy efficiency, while maintaining the recognizable form and function of its classic counterpart.

The Turbo Moka lives up to its name— it brews coffee in half the time of the traditional model while using less energy. That’s because of its spiral base, which optimizes heat distribution. It increases the surface area in contact with the flame by 93%, which means greater heat absorption and more energy distribution.

The design follows the principles of thermodynamics and fluid dynamics. The helical spiral base enables efficient brewing and extends the contact time between the flame and the boiler. This leads to improved thermal efficiency and reduced energy usage of just 30%, without adverse effect to the flavor.

The Turbo Moka is produced entirely in Italy, from casting, machining, to assemby. This is to ensure material quality and design consistency. Crafted from high-grade aluminum, it is available in a three-cup version with plans to release one-cup and six-cup models in the future.

“With Turbo Moka, we aim to celebrate an almost century-old tradition, reinterpreting it through a multidisciplinary approach that combines good design, physics, and environmental awareness,” Frontini says of his creation.

Images courtesy of Turbo Moka