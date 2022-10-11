Outdoor adventures in the cold call for a reliable and fully-functional jacket that guarantees to keep you warm but without the added bulk. This means a lightweight design geared to keep you cozy even under the rain and snow. We’re talking about the handsome Fjällräven Skogso Padded Jacket.

This is a lightly padded winter jacket designed for durability using G-1000 fabric, which comprises 65% polyester and 35% cotton. Then the synthetic G-Loft Supreme padding is 100% polyester and keeps the warmth in even in damp conditions. The shell can resist wind and stays dry during short showers while keeping things comfortable inside.

Moreover, the Fjällräven Skogso Padded Jacket is easy to move around so you can wear it during active days. The fabric ventilates body moisture or keeps sweat out to keep you dry and comfortable. When it comes to its cut, this outerwear comes with pre-shaped long sleeves and velcro-adjustable cuffs and sits on the hips.

It features a two-way zipper that’s covered with a protective flap with snap buttons at the chin, chest, and hem. Meanwhile, a snug-fitting, drawcord-adjustable hood keeps the chilly wind away from your neck and keeps your hair dry.

Of course, a fully-functional and reliable cold-weather wear needs storage for on-the-go essentials. The Fjällräven Skogso Padded Jacket gives you six pockets to keep your things secure. There are two vertical pockets on the chest and two side pockets all with zipper closures with oversized pull tabs for easy opening/closing. Then there are two interior mesh pockets with drawcords for your valuables. This is definitely one hard-wearing outdoor jacket that can withstand the elements, especially in cold conditions.

Images courtesy of Fjällräven