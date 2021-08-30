With Apple still leading the pack and Samsung revisiting Google’s Wear OS, the smartwatch market shaking up this 2021. Meanwhile, Fitbit trudges along and remains the go-to option for those who lead an active lifestyle. If you’re eager to check out why, the Charge 5 seems like a good start.

If it’s a full-size wearable they’re talking about, the brand is also catering to this category. As for the Charge 5, it’s part of Fitbit’s lineup of fitness trackers. Most devices that are sold as such, normally pack basic functionalities that tell users their step count, heart rate, sleep quality, and more.

The Charge 5 may look like an entry-level offering, but its spec sheet says otherwise. These days, amid the ongoing COViD-19 pandemic, blood oxygen is crucial. Moreover, the manufacture is going even further by enabling ECG functionality. This gives wearers a readout of their heart health.

Receive alerts when your heart rate falls below or goes beyond thresholds. Users can check the data Alongside other metrics to get an overview of their overall wellness. Fitbit throws in a 6-month Premium membership for the most comprehensive fitness experience.

For people who prefer outdoor workouts, the built-in GPS on the Charge 5 provides real-time pace and distance. No need to rely on your smartphone for location tracking on your runs, hikes, or rides. Furthermore, never miss your notifications such as emails, text, calendar, calls, and more.

The always-on AMOLED display remains legible even under bright sunlight. The body is crafted out of stainless steel for durability and comes with interchangeable straps. A full charge should last up to seven days. Finally, the Fitbit Charge 5 is available in three colors: Lunar White/Gold, Steel Blue/Platinum, and Black/Graphite.

Images courtesy of Fitbit