The Atlas MagSafe Wallet is a smart solution for the digital nomad or modern commuter. It is a wallet, a wireless charger, a tracker, and a phone stand. All these functions come packed into a sleek frame made with scratch-resistant and water-repellent vegan leather exterior and an aircraft-grade aluminum interior.

This wallet is just 3.7″ long and 2.3″ wide, making it very compact. It’s that one wallet that makes you say “Atlas!” as it simplifies your daily life. It can store six cards and up to 14 when used with the Atlas Xpand module that magnetically attaches to the main wallet.

Two card slots on the outside is for tap-and-go access and two RFID-protected slots inside the flap for bank cards. There are also two transparent pockets for coins, keys, cash, or SIM cards. As a wireless charger, the Atlas MagSafe Wallet lets you ditch the messy cables or the power bank. It packs a 3-in-1 wireless charging coil that can power smartphones, Airpods, and an Apple Watch.

Then, there’s the tamper-proof Apple Find My discreetly integrated into its slim frame (just 15mm thick). No need to buy the bulky AirTag as this wallet does an efficient job as a tracker. It plays a loud sound alert when the wallet is within close range in case you lose or misplace it.

Lastly, the Atlas MagSafe Wallet has a 180-degree kickstand so you can stream, call, or record videos hands-free. It’s USB-C rechargeable with a charging port that doesn’t block the phone screen so it stays powered while you’re watching or calling. Super strong magnets ensure it securely stays attached to your phone every time unless you purposely remove it.

