Former Olivers brand director Dylan Nord is helping athletes and sports enthusiasts keep their mind and vision on the game, literally. Introducing his own eyewear brand Finn Optics and his new creation, the Finn Eyewear Hightail, which promises nothing but the best in comfort and in style.

With a goal to provide full-on “performance without pretension,” these performance sunglasses keep it simple yet functional. It aims to bring athlete-focused design back to the running, cycling, and even racetrack driving communities. Designed for those who love a good thrill no matter day or night.

The Finn Eyewear Hightail is massively lightweight so it doesn’t weigh your eyes and nose down. It is only 32 grams so you’ll soon forget you even have it on. That’s because it uses lightweight, durable composite for its frame to make it feather-light. Plus, you can adjust the temples for the perfect fit using its unique live wire design.

Design-wise, this sports eyewear comes in a streamlined, classic performance shield look with a minimalist frame. As it is performance-geared, it went under several tests to ensure good form and function. Every curve, material, and mark underwent careful scrutiny starting from the temple guards with their taped handlebar, to the subtle branding touches on the nose pad and top bar.

The Finn Eyewear Hightail even comes with two lens options (mirrored sun lens and a clear lens) so you can switch them out whenever needed. This way you still get to ride in comfort, style, and good performance sundown and sun up.

Images courtesy of Finn Optics