Are you in the market for real estate right now? If so, would it be in the same state or another? Should you choose to set up shop in Los Angeles, California, there are plenty of prime properties regularly listed. One that recently came to our attention is what they call the Finis E. Yoakum House.

Located at 140 South Avenue 59, Highland Park, interested parties can get in touch with Ilana Gafni and Crosby Doe of Crosby Doe Associates. Provided buyers have $3,295,000 to splurge on a home with a remarkable history behind its construction, it’s currently ready for a new owner as of this writing.

The name attached to the residence is recognized as the founder of the Pisgah Home Historic District. Completed in 1915, the Tudor-style structure was reportedly built by followers of said faith for his personal use. The Finis E. Yoakum House spans 6,140 square feet and stands on a land area measured at 17,744 square feet or roughly close to half an acre.

As described by the official listing, it “is one of the largest landmarks in the neighborhood and miraculously has retained much of its original historic fabric. Formal entry, wainscoting, coffered ceilings, large pocket doors between rooms and two hand-carved fireplaces can be found on the first floor.”

Whoever eventually moves into the Finis E. Yoakum House will have eight bedrooms and six bathrooms at their disposal. As you can tell, its generous volumes are ideal for a large family. The site offers tranquility and great views of the surrounding hillside.

Some of the notable features within the interior spaces are an office/library, a wrap-around second-story balcony, a breakfast room, an artist’s wing, and more. Being inside the Finis E. Yoakum House is akin to time travel as the vintage motif highlights the architectural design and decor of the time.

Images courtesy of Crosby Doe Associates/Jim Simmons Photography